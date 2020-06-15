Linwood Kellum

Linwood Lee Kellum, 75, of Jacksonville died June 15, 2020, at Crystal Coast Hospice House.

Funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at White Oak Community Church with burial following at Onslow Memorial Park.

Survivors include wife of 52 years, Martha Sisk Kellum of the home; sons, Christopher Kellum of Gastonia, Michael Kellum, Ronald Kellum, Scott Kellum, Brad Kellum, all of Jacksonville, Gary Kellum of New Bern; daughters, Christy Hardee of New Bern, Deanna Turner of Gastonia, Valarie Buffalo of Winterville, Stephanie Schwartz of Richlands, Cynthia Tolar of Maysville, Lisa Kellum, Maria Cribb, both of Jacksonville, Mary McLemera of Reno, Nevada; and brothers, Gene Kellum, Bobby Kellum, both of Jacksonville.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville and other times at the home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store