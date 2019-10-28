Lisa Phillips Ndiaye

Johnson Funeral Home
2685 Henderson Dr
Jacksonville, NC
28546
(910)-347-2595
1968-2019
Lisa Ann, the daughter of William and Mary Ann Phillips, was a native of Richlands, NC. Lisa was born November 1, 1968, in Onslow County.
She received her education in the Onslow Co. public school system. Lisa loved people and enjoyed having a good time with her family and friends. Never did she meet a stranger. Lisa loved to cook, eat, and feed people.
She leaves to cherish her memory, in addition to her parents, her husband, Ndogo Ndiaye. Two sons, Michael Phillips of West Palm Beach, FL, and Miquel Phillips of Winston Salem, NC. Brother, Melvin (Krista) Phillips of West Palm Beach, Florida. A God-daughter, Mallory Felton. Grandson, Jordan Phillips, One niece, Justice and one nephew, Simeon. Special Aunt/Sister Monica Felton and a host of special Aunts, Uncles, cousins, and friends.
A Homecoming celebration will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at Liberty Christian Academy, 215 Kinston Hwy, Richlands with Pastor Brian Young officiating.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Condolences may be sent to Johnsonfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements by Johnson Funeral Home, Jacksonville.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019
