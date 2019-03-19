Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lloyd Karratti. View Sign

Lloyd Lononuialkai Karratti, 61, of Jacksonville, passed away Sunday morning, March 17, 2019, at Duke Medical Center.

Lloyd embodied the spirit of aloha and he truly loved with intention. He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Robin; his four sons, Robbie Karratti (Melanie), Alex Karratti (Tim), Danny Karratti (Jenni), Nick Karratti (Stephani); and seven grandchildren whom he loved more than anything else in the world-except the Carolina Panthers, fishing, hunting, the beach, cold beer, poker, room temperature beer, and the Sci-Fi channel. He never met a stranger and he loved listening to the Big Kahuna on Sundays.

Lloyd, originally of Oahu, Hawaii, retired after 21 years of service in the U.S. Navy and worked for 17 years with MCCS. He spent countless hours walking and searching Onslow Beach for megalodon shark teeth. He was convinced that he had found the largest fossilized vertebrae, but it is most likely hardened whale excrement.

Lloyd will be missed dearly by all who knew him. He was an incredible man. He had an unparalleled zest for life and an infectious laugh that thankfully was passed down to his sons and their children. He always put his ohana first-his selflessness was beyond reproach. He will live on in our hearts, minds, thoughts, prayers, and laughs forever.

Lloyd's service will start 6 p.m. Friday, March 22, and the doors will open at 5:40 p.m. at Calvary Church on Gum Branch. Well-wishers are encouraged to come prepared to celebrate his life, donning your finest Hawaiian prints and bright colors, remembering to live life to the fullest and laugh, laugh, and then laugh some more. The family would like to express a special and sincere thank you to the doctors, nurses, and the support staff of Duke University Hospital at 7-West for their passion, dedication, and patience.

Condolences may be left at

Lloyd Lononuialkai Karratti, 61, of Jacksonville, passed away Sunday morning, March 17, 2019, at Duke Medical Center.Lloyd embodied the spirit of aloha and he truly loved with intention. He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Robin; his four sons, Robbie Karratti (Melanie), Alex Karratti (Tim), Danny Karratti (Jenni), Nick Karratti (Stephani); and seven grandchildren whom he loved more than anything else in the world-except the Carolina Panthers, fishing, hunting, the beach, cold beer, poker, room temperature beer, and the Sci-Fi channel. He never met a stranger and he loved listening to the Big Kahuna on Sundays.Lloyd, originally of Oahu, Hawaii, retired after 21 years of service in the U.S. Navy and worked for 17 years with MCCS. He spent countless hours walking and searching Onslow Beach for megalodon shark teeth. He was convinced that he had found the largest fossilized vertebrae, but it is most likely hardened whale excrement.Lloyd will be missed dearly by all who knew him. He was an incredible man. He had an unparalleled zest for life and an infectious laugh that thankfully was passed down to his sons and their children. He always put his ohana first-his selflessness was beyond reproach. He will live on in our hearts, minds, thoughts, prayers, and laughs forever.Lloyd's service will start 6 p.m. Friday, March 22, and the doors will open at 5:40 p.m. at Calvary Church on Gum Branch. Well-wishers are encouraged to come prepared to celebrate his life, donning your finest Hawaiian prints and bright colors, remembering to live life to the fullest and laugh, laugh, and then laugh some more. The family would like to express a special and sincere thank you to the doctors, nurses, and the support staff of Duke University Hospital at 7-West for their passion, dedication, and patience.Condolences may be left at Jonesfh.org. Funeral Home Jones Funeral Home & Crematory

303 Chaney Ave

Jacksonville , NC 28540

(910) 455-1281 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Jacksonville Daily News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close