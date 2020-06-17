Lois Houston

Lois Tyndall Houston of Jacksonville, 75, passed away June 15, 2020, peacefully at home surrounded by her loved ones.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Leslie and Rosabell Byrd Tyndall; brothers, Leslie, Lucien, Leland, Lynn and Linwood; and sister, Louise. She is survived by her devoted husband of 58 years, Billy J. Houston Sr.; her daughter, Shelia Parker (Jeffrey); her sons, Billy J. Houston Jr. (Cathy), Jason A. Houston (Jennifer). Her brother, Louie Tyndall; and sisters, Lillian Zimmerman, LouAnn Spain, and Lelar Speight. Her grandchildren, Tabithia Allen (Jimmy), Kourtney Parker, Samantha Smith (Michael), Brooke Parker, Alex Houston, Zachary Houston and Andrew Houston. Her great- grandchildren, Parker Allen, Piper Allen and Aurora Smith.
Lois was a loving wife, mother, mother in law, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her family was the light of her life and they loved her dearly. Lois was a member of Living Hope Community Church (New River Baptist) for many years. She is known for having a bright and cheerful disposition and for always having a kind word for everyone she met. She will be greatly missed by all that knew her, but we take great comfort knowing that she is having a joyous homecoming with her Lord.
Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 19, 2020 at Onslow Memorial Park. Reverend Robert Hall will be officiating. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a charity of your choice.
Online condolences may be sent to Pinkhillfuneralhome.com.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.