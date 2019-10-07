Cedar Point, NC – Lois Yvonne Merrill Piner, 84, died Friday, October 4, 2019, at Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Jones Funeral Home, Swansboro Chapel with the Rev. H.C. Hardesty officiating. Burial will be private at the Piner Family Cemetery.
The daughter of the late Roy and Dorothy Watson Merrill; she is also preceded in death by a grandson, Larry William Roberts.
She is survived by four daughters, Sissy Patricia Piner, Carolyn Eaton and husband, Scott, Anna Renee Piner and Melony Ann Piner, all of Cedar Point; son, Billy Wayne Piner and wife, Sharon of Cedar Point; 20 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. She is also survived by her faithful companion David Henry Jones of Cedar Point.
The family will receive friends from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Flowers are welcomed but donations are suggested to a Ronald McDonald House in her memory.
Online condolences may be made at Jonesfh.org.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Swansboro.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2019