FRANKLIN - Lois Marie Potter, 67, of Franklin died May 29, 2019, at John F. Keever Solance Center.
Funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at Jones Funeral Home, Richlands with burial following at East Duplin Memorial Gardens.
Survivors include husband, Michael of the home; daughter, Polly Cruse of Franklin; son, Michael Lane Potter of Beulaville; and sister, Mary Ruth Kellar of Murphy.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home and other times at 231 Mewborn Drive, Beulaville.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from May 30 to May 31, 2019