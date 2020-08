Or Copy this URL to Share

TRENTON - Lois Boyette Quinn, 85, of Trenton died Aug. 21, 2020.

Graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday at Pinelawn Memorial Park, Kinston.

Survivors include son, Bronnie Quinn of Goldsboro; daughter, Brenda Kennedy of Trenton; and sister, Shirley Brown of Pink Hill.

The family will receive friends from 2:30 to 3 p.m. before the service.

Arrangements by Community Funeral Home of Beulaville.



