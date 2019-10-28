Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lois Sanders. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



She was born in Onslow County on August 28, 1929. Lois was married to her husband, Horace Sanders for 44 years until his death in 1991. She is preceded in death by a grandson, JR Davis. She was a member of Moore's Creek Primitive Baptist Church.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at Jones Funeral Home Chapel in Jacksonville with Elder Aubrey Pierce officiating. Interment will follow at Scott Shepard family Cemetery.

Lois is survived by eight children, Marie Silence and husband, Kenneth of Verona, Ellen Parker and husband, Brice of Southwest, Wanda Elder of Salem, Or., Horace Sanders Jr. and wife, Pat of Goldsboro, Katherine Borders of Keizer, Or., Carl Sanders and wife, Linda of Maple Hill, Sandra Davis and husband, James of Stedman and Lisa Sanders of Garner. She has 17 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends before the funeral services from 1 to 1:45 p.m. at Jones Funeral Home Chapel, Jacksonville.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be directed to Lower Cape Fear Hospice, 1414 Physicians Drive Wilmington, NC 28401.

Condolences may be left at Jonesfh.org.



