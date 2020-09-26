Lon Albert Record, 79, died Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020 at the UNC Chapel Hill Burn Center.
A graveside service will be held 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 28th, at the Chestnutt Quinn Cemetery in Kenansville.
Survivors include: son, Lon Record Jr. of Beulaville; daughters, Mary Record Williams of Beulaville and Charlene Record Raynor of Montana; and sister Anita Lee Record of Lonedell, Missouri.
Arrangements by Community Funeral Home of Beulaville.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Sep. 26 to Sep. 27, 2020.