Lon Albert Record, 79, died Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020 at the UNC Chapel Hill Burn Center.

A graveside service will be held 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 28th, at the Chestnutt Quinn Cemetery in Kenansville.

Survivors include: son, Lon Record Jr. of Beulaville; daughters, Mary Record Williams of Beulaville and Charlene Record Raynor of Montana; and sister Anita Lee Record of Lonedell, Missouri.

Arrangements by Community Funeral Home of Beulaville.





