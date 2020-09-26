1/
Lon Record
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lon Albert Record, 79, died Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020 at the UNC Chapel Hill Burn Center.
A graveside service will be held 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 28th, at the Chestnutt Quinn Cemetery in Kenansville.
Survivors include: son, Lon Record Jr. of Beulaville; daughters, Mary Record Williams of Beulaville and Charlene Record Raynor of Montana; and sister Anita Lee Record of Lonedell, Missouri.
Arrangements by Community Funeral Home of Beulaville.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Sep. 26 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Community Funeral Home of Beulaville - Beulaville
840 West Main Street
Beulaville, NC 28518
(910) 298-4678
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved