JACKSONVILLE, NC - Captain Loren J. "Mal" Malone, USMC Ret., 84, of Jacksonville, NC passed away on Saturday, August 1, 2020.
Memorial services with military honors will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, August 7, 2020, at Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville Chapel with Rev. Robert Hall officiating. The family asks that all friends attending the service wear face masks. Private inurnment will be at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery.
Mal was born on September 2, 1935, in Pittsfield, MA; he was the son of the late Loren C. and Agnes M. Malone.
He retired from the Marine Corps after serving 20 years, obtaining the rank of Captain during the Vietnam War.
He is survived by his loving wife, Molly Haynie Malone of the home; two daughters, Cynthia (Jeff) Malone Dreyer of Trabuco Canyon, CA and Jennifer (Chad) Berry Turner of Wake Forest, NC; two sons, Paul (Joanne) C. Malone of San Marcos, CA and Michael (Dea) D. Malone of Lago Vista, TX. He is also survived by his brother, Robert (Carol) F. Malone of Plattsmouth, NE: nine grandchildren, Jessica Dreyer, Jacquelyn Dreyer, Kaitlyn Malone, Rachel Dreyer, Connor Malone, Evan Malone, Sarah Malone, Julia Turner and Mollie Turner; four nieces, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Mal loved his family, the Corps, his country, and his friends. He was an avid golfer until health issues prevented him from playing any longer and he was forever a Braves fan!!
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Museum of the Marine, PO Box 1046, Jacksonville, NC 28541-1046.
Condolences may be left at Jonesfh.org.