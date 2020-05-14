Lorena Whitney

Service Information
Saunders Funeral Home Inc
210 Bell Fork Rd
Jacksonville, NC
28540
(910)-938-2151
Visitation
Monday, May 18, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Saunders Funeral Home Inc
210 Bell Fork Rd
Jacksonville, NC 28540
Graveside service
Tuesday, May 19, 2020
12:00 PM
Interfaith Cemetery
Sneads Ferry, NC
Obituary
MORRISVILLE - Lorena Whitney, 68, of Morrisville died May 11, 2020.
Graveside service will be held at noon on Tuesday at Interfaith Cemetery, Sneads Ferry.
Survivors include children, Natalie Whitney of Morrisville, Aleshia Whitney of Raleigh, Michael Whitney, Roderick Tut, both of Winston-Salem; and brothers, Marvin Jacobs, Ernest Jacobs, both of Hampstead, George Caldwell Jr. of Dayton, Ohio,
Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Monday at Saunders Funeral Home, Jacksonville.
.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from May 14 to May 15, 2020
