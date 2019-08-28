Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lorrell Shepard. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

On August 27, 2019, Lorrell Shepard, our devoted mother, mother in law, grandma, and friend went home to be with her Lord and Savior.

Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Mt. Zion Free Will Baptist Church with Pastor Randy Jones officiating. Lorrell was born to Arlene Horne Brown and Perry Brown on December 1, 1934, in Onslow County. She was a graduate of Richlands High School and married her high school sweetheart and dance partner, Lewis George Shepard on May 20, 1953. Lorrell worked as a teacher assistant at Richlands Elementary School for 30 years. Some of her happiest moments were spent on a ball field with her sons, following them all over the state. One of her greatest passions in life was gardening and tending to her flowers.

Lorrell was and will always be a very special woman of God. One of the first to happily welcome her into the gates of heaven, as she stepped into eternity and saw God face to face was her husband, Lewis, son, Gene, grandson, Jordan, and her mother and father. What a glorious celebration fitting for the woman she was.

Lorrell is survived by her sons and wives, Danny and Melanie Shepard, Larry and Kathy Shepard of Jacksonville, NC and Carolyn Shepard, of the home.

Grandchildren: Lexi and Luke Adair and Matthew and Ashley Shepard of Jacksonville,

Carson and Tiffany Shepard of Kinston, Kyle and Katelyn Shepard of Corpus Christi,Texas, and Lauren Shepard of San Antonio, Texas, and Peyton Shepard of Jacksonville.

Great-grandchildren: Kennedy, Ava, and Rhett Shepard, Parker and Presley Adair, Hadley Shepard, Skylar, Julissa, Armani Bolanos and Cameron Gene Shepard.

She exemplified the virtuous woman spoken of in Proverbs 31 and everyone always really loved her. The way she showed Jesus to the world was just amazing. From the way she carried herself, worked and cared for her family and others, visited her sick friends and family, faithfully planted and harvested her garden, feeding her family and freely distributing to others, her strength in hard times, her gentle nature, stamina and selfless love with Carolyn mostly...was unparalleled! And man oh man, we cannot forget the way she cooked, and how she had all of her family over to eat every Sunday. It was a feast prepared with hard work and love. She was a wonderful role model for women today, a bonified Paula Dean in her own southern way right in Back Swamp, NC.

Lorrell was a living example of the true love of God, a rare jewel among the masses, the hands and feet of Jesus in many ways. She was always in motion. Wherever you saw her you saw Carolyn. She would always be right by her side, in awe of her mama. The Bible says pay to all what is owed to them; respect to whom respect is owed, honor to whom honor is owed....and I believe she was definitely a recipient in that genre. We honor her life today. A life well lived. What a joy and a gift she was to her children, Danny, Larry, Gene and Carolyn and her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

We think of how she's being celebrated right now. The joy Jesus has in seeing her and saying, "Well done, thou good and faithful servant: thou hast been faithful over a few things, I will make thee ruler over many things: enter thou into the joy of thy lord!"

A race well run, we will miss you always and cherish your legacy forever.

The family will receive friends Saturday, prior to the service, from 12:00 – 1:00 PM at the church.

Electronic condolences may be left for the family at Jonesfh.org.



