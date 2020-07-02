Louis Canady

Or Copy this URL to Share

Louis McKinley Canady, 71, of Jacksonville, died June 29, 2020, at Onslow Memorial Hospital.

Memorial will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at Belgrade Community Park pavilion, Maysville.

Survivors include brothers, James Canady, Chuck and Reggie Canady, all of Maysville, Charles Canady, Israel Meadows, both of Raleigh, Melvin and Curtis Meadows, Donald Ray Spicer, all of Jacksonville,Michael Meadows of Columbus, Georgia, Ivery Meadows of Clayton; and sisters, Lillie B. Dudley and Gail Hill, both of Maysville.

Arrangements by Akridge Family Funeral Care, Jacksonville.





