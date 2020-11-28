1/
Louis Gray Thomas Jr.
Louis Gray Thomas Jr., 82, of Otway, died on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020 at his home.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020 at Otway Christian Church. Burial will follow at North River United Methodist Church Cemetery with military honors.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Faye Thomas of Otway.
The family will receive friends from 10 to 10:45 p.m. Friday at the Church.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service, Inc., Beaufort.

Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
