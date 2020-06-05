SNEADS FERRY - Louis Peter Ragno, widely known as "Pop," passed away Tuesday, June 2nd, 2020, at Vidant Medical Center.
He was born September 7th, 1935, in Cambridge, MA; to the late Anthony Ragno and Louise Morocco Ragno. He is also preceded in death by his brother, Nicholas Ragno. Still surviving is his sister, Terry Delp.
Mr. Ragno left Cambridge to join the United States Marine Corps which led him to Sneads Ferry where he met the love of his life, his late wife, Betty Edens Ragno. After serving in the military, he worked in the "car business" until retirement in 1999. Lou or "Pop" loved his sports (New England Patriots and Boston Red Sox), finding a good deal especially at yard sales, and spending time with his friends and loved ones.
Surviving in addition to his sister is his daughter, Gina Murphy and husband Dewayne; two grandchildren, Alex Ragno and wife Kathryn, Jessica Scott and husband Jonathan; and three great-grandchildren, Alexander, Mason, and Bella. He is also preceded in death by his other daughter, Susan Ragno.
A graveside service was held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 5th, 2020 at Sea Lawn Memorial Park in Hampstead, NC.
We are all very thankful to be part of this special man's life and we are eternally grateful for all the thoughts, prayers, and acts of kindness in supporting his family through this time.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.