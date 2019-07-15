Louis William Shepard Sr., 80, of Jacksonville died July 13, 2019, at Onslow Memorial Hospital.
Funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville with burial following at Shepard family cemetery.
Survivors include wife, Linda Shepard; daughters, Sherry Shepard-Clark, Christine Shepard-Hines, Cynthia Shepard-Shingleton; son, Louis W. Shepard Jr.; brother, Delmar Shepard; and sister, Dianne Shepard-Burnside.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from July 15 to July 16, 2019