SNEADS FERRY - Louis Turner, 86, of Sneads Ferry died June 17, 2019.
Funeral will be held at 7 p.m. Friday at Community Funeral Home of Beulaville. Graveside service at 2 p.m. Monday at Stafford Memorial Park, Stafford, Virginia.
Survivors include daughters, Kimberley Payne of Stafford, Virginia, Debra Rogers of King George, Virginia, Sandra Graves of Bristow, Virginia, Mari Morgan Colonial Beach, Virginia, Victoria Douglas of California; and sisters, Barbara James of Florida, Helen Rockwood of Georgia.
Visitation will be one hour before the funeral.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from June 19 to June 20, 2019