BEULAVILLE - Louis Alan Williams, 70, of Beulaville died Sept. 2, 2019, at Vidant Medical Center.
Memorial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Springfield PFWB Church, Richlands with visitation to follow. Interment at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery.
Survivors include brothers, Phillip Williams of Richlands, David Williams of Thomasville; and sister, Elaine Swinson of Richlands
Arrangements by Community Funeral Home of Beulaville.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019