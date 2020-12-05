JACKSONVILLE - Louise Pollard Brown, 99, of Jacksonville, went to be with Jesus, our Lord and Savior, on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, as she was surrounded with loved ones.
There she will meet with her family and friends. Funeral services will be held at Noon on Tuesday at Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville Chapel. Burial will follow at Onslow Memorial Park.
She retired from Carolina Telephone Company after more than 37 years as District Manager of Operation Services. She had many wonderful and loyal employees.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. James Wessel Brown; her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Benny Pollard; and four brothers, Edwards, Leslie, Lealand, and John.
Louise is survived by her loving and beautiful daughter, Sandra Brown Smith and her husband, Ellis, whom she called her son; three grandchildren, Kim Parker (mud buddy) and her husband Craig, Keith Smith (music ministry) and his wife Lorri, and Kelly Labori (travel planner) and her husband Robert; great-grandchildren, Brittany Morton, Bethany Dixon, Blaine Faires, Zachary Smith, Noah Smith, Rachel Labori, Nick Labori, and Evie Labori; great-great-grandchildren, Kaybree Jo Morton, Karson Morton, Kimber Faires and Lydia Dixon; her sister, Ruby Myers; and many nieces and nephews.
She loved the outdoors, in her yard and her vegetable garden, as well as singing, and her family and friends.
She was very supportive of her husband's work and enjoyed helping with anything, especially singing in the choir. In the same respect, he helped her during her work. They were a team in every respect.
She loved her family and friends deeply and showed that on a daily basis.
The family will receive friends prior to the service, from 11 a.m. to Noon, at the funeral home.
The family would like to extend many thanks and appreciation to Lower Cape Fear Hospice and their team of Caregivers. They were very kind and compassiate through Louise's journey to heaven.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lower Cape Fear Hospice.
Electronic condolences may be left for the family at www.jonesfh.org.