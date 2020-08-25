Louise Chadwick

Or Copy this URL to Share

BEAUFORT - Louise Parkin Chadwick, 87, of Beaufort died Aug. 21, 2020.

Funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at First Baptist Church, Beaufort with burial following at Ocean View Cemetery, Beaufort. Space limited, social distancing and masks required. View it at Noe Funeral Service website.

Survivors include sons, Darrel Chadwick, Mark Chadwick, Scott Chadwick, Gary Chadwick; and daughters, Star C. Smith, Jessie C. Cowden.

The family will receive friends one hour before the service.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store