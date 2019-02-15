JACKSONVILLE - Louise Terry Egbert, 97, of Jacksonville, died Thursday, February 14, 2019, at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville.
|
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 23, 2019, at Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville Chapel with Rev. Ed Kahl officiating.
Mrs. Egbert was preceded in death by her husband, Alfred F. Egbert; her son, Wynn Francis Egbert; two brothers, Nelson R. Terry and Merwin Terry Jr.
She is survived by her daughter, Lynn Louise Egbert-Lyon and her husband, Lewis; two granddaughters, Samantha and her husband, Michael and Justine and her husband, Matthew; and three great-grandsons, Jayaraj, Mason and Jackson.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Eastern Star Home in Greensboro, NC.
