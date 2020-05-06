Louise Stanley Kellum, 77, of Jacksonville, passed away May 6, 2020, at Onslow Memorial Hospital.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday afternoon, May 8, 2020, at Onslow Memorial Park with Pastor Smith officiating.
Louise was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Clen and Florence Stanley. She is survived by her husband of over 60 years, Bud Kellum of the home; children, Glenn Kellum and wife Linda of Jacksonville; and daughter, Linda Kopec and husband Larry of Jacksonville; grandchildren, Chris, Angie, Adam, and Jesse; and great-grandchildren, Karston, Addison, and Eleanor.
Condolences may be left at Jonesfh.org.
Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Jacksonville.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from May 6 to May 7, 2020