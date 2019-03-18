Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lovie Lanier. View Sign

Jacksonville, NC – Lovie Chadwick Lanier, 83, passed away peacefully Thursday, March 14, 2019, surrounded by her loving family at Onslow Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville.

On April 20, 1954, she married the love of her life, O. Ward Lanier in Conway, SC. Ward preceded her in death on September 8, 1994.

Lovie was a devoted and loving wife, mother, and grandma. Her children and grandchildren brought her much joy. She was a member of Blue Creek Baptist Church in Jacksonville and enjoyed sharing the Word of God.

Lovie worked as a legal secretary for thirty years. She also worked beside her husband, Ward, building Tire Country, the family business.

Lovie was preceded in death by her beloved son, Terry Ward Lanier of Jacksonville; and her parents, William and Flossie Croom Chadwick of Burgaw, NC. Also preceding her in death were brothers, Bill Chadwick of Wilmington, Frank Chadwick of Elizabethtown and Arthur B. Chadwick of Little River, SC; sisters, Joanne Burroughs of Conway, SC, M. Elizabeth Kornegay of Wilmington, Doris Crow of Joplin, MO and an infant sister, Flossie Mae.

She leaves behind to cherish her life and memories, one son, Jamie Karol Lanier and wife, Sharri W. Lanier of Jacksonville; three grandchildren, Jamie Ryan Lanier, Michael Ward Lanier of Jacksonville and Lindsey Nicole Lanier of SC. In addition, she had many nieces and nephews that loved her dearly. Lovie also had a very special friend, confidant and hair stylist, Misty Kellum of Jacksonville.

Funeral services will be held at noon on Wednesday at Blue Creek Baptist Church with Rev. Philip Shepard officiating. Entombment will follow at Onslow Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior at the church.

Internet condolences may be left at





Jacksonville, NC – Lovie Chadwick Lanier, 83, passed away peacefully Thursday, March 14, 2019, surrounded by her loving family at Onslow Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville.On April 20, 1954, she married the love of her life, O. Ward Lanier in Conway, SC. Ward preceded her in death on September 8, 1994.Lovie was a devoted and loving wife, mother, and grandma. Her children and grandchildren brought her much joy. She was a member of Blue Creek Baptist Church in Jacksonville and enjoyed sharing the Word of God.Lovie worked as a legal secretary for thirty years. She also worked beside her husband, Ward, building Tire Country, the family business.Lovie was preceded in death by her beloved son, Terry Ward Lanier of Jacksonville; and her parents, William and Flossie Croom Chadwick of Burgaw, NC. Also preceding her in death were brothers, Bill Chadwick of Wilmington, Frank Chadwick of Elizabethtown and Arthur B. Chadwick of Little River, SC; sisters, Joanne Burroughs of Conway, SC, M. Elizabeth Kornegay of Wilmington, Doris Crow of Joplin, MO and an infant sister, Flossie Mae.She leaves behind to cherish her life and memories, one son, Jamie Karol Lanier and wife, Sharri W. Lanier of Jacksonville; three grandchildren, Jamie Ryan Lanier, Michael Ward Lanier of Jacksonville and Lindsey Nicole Lanier of SC. In addition, she had many nieces and nephews that loved her dearly. Lovie also had a very special friend, confidant and hair stylist, Misty Kellum of Jacksonville.Funeral services will be held at noon on Wednesday at Blue Creek Baptist Church with Rev. Philip Shepard officiating. Entombment will follow at Onslow Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior at the church.Internet condolences may be left at Jonesfh.org. Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Jacksonville Daily News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close