MAPLE HILL - Lowanna "Loddi" Ellery Henderson, 60, of Maple Hill died Feb. 27, 2020, at New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
Funeral will be held at noon on Monday at Maple Hill Baptist Church with burial following at Lanier and Meadows cemetery.
Survivors include husband, Albert Henderson; son, Nicholas Massengill; daughters, Elle Bryan, Laeken Faircloth; brother, Rocky Fields; and sister, Charmin Vincent.
The family will receive friends one hour before the service.
Arrangements by Quinn-McGowen Funeral Home, Burgaw.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020