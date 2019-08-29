Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lucia Austin. View Sign Service Information Jones Funeral Home Old Hammock Rd Swansboro , NC 28584 (910)-326-5013 Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Swansboro United Methodist Church 665 W. Corbett Ave. Swansboro , NC View Map Inurnment 2:00 PM Highland United Methodist Church Raleigh , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Swansboro - Lucia Meade Patton Austin, 103, passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, with her family by her side.

She was born July 21, 1916, in Birmingham, AL; daughter of the late Lucius Erastus and Fannie Bessie Lanier Patton.

A memorial celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, September 1, 2019, at Swansboro United Methodist Church with Rev. Kevin Baker officiating. There will be a service of inurnment at 2 p.m. Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Highland United Methodist Church in Raleigh.

Lucia was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who told us on her 103 birthday that the secret to living to age 103 is, "Just don't die." She was a lifelong Methodist and a member of the United Methodist Women for over 60 years. She loved God, her family, and her neighbor. She quietly served others as Jesus taught us to do.

She loved her husband, Bill, to whom she was married for 65 years. They are now reunited in Heaven. They loved to travel near and far enjoying all of God's creation. Lucia and Bill both being only children wanted and got a big family. She loved music and passed that on to all her family.

She is survived by children, Bill Austin III (Jeanne) of Issaquah, WA, Lynn Rouse (Jim) of Swansboro, Betty Austin Owen (Bert) of Beaufort, SC, and Frank Austin of Pittsboro; daughters-in-law, Sarah Austin of Swansboro, and Judy Austin of Raleigh; 12 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Swansboro United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall restoration project, 665 W. Corbett Ave., Swansboro, NC 28584 or to lonesomehistoricsite.org.

Online condolences may be made at Jonesfh.org.

Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Swansboro.



