BEULAVILLE - Lucille Erway Buckner, 88, of Beulaville died Aug. 19, 2020.

Services are private.

Survivors include daughter, Gale Buckner of Beulaville; sister, Shirley Tower; and brothers, David Erway, both of New York, Donnie Erway of Washington, Ray Erway of Arizona.

Arrangements by Community Funeral Home of Beulaville.



