Lula Todman, 91, of Jacksonville died March 29, 2019.
Celebration of life will be held at noon on Thursday at One Church, Jacksonville with interment following at Brown family cemetery.
Survivors include daughters, Barbara Rouff of Brooklyn, New York, Loretta Alston; sister, Alice Saunders; and brother, Norman Brown of Jacksonville.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Saunders Funeral Home.
Saunders Funeral Home Inc
210 Bell Fork Rd
Jacksonville, NC 28540
(910) 938-2151
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2019