Lula Todman

Obituary

Lula Todman, 91, of Jacksonville died March 29, 2019.
Celebration of life will be held at noon on Thursday at One Church, Jacksonville with interment following at Brown family cemetery.
Survivors include daughters, Barbara Rouff of Brooklyn, New York, Loretta Alston; sister, Alice Saunders; and brother, Norman Brown of Jacksonville.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Saunders Funeral Home.
Funeral Home
Saunders Funeral Home Inc
210 Bell Fork Rd
Jacksonville, NC 28540
(910) 938-2151
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.