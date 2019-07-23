HUBERT - Lyle L. Shova, born Aug. 27, 1952 in Malone, New York, and died July 7, 2019, at UNC Burn Center.
A celebration of life service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 27th at the Moose Lodge in Swansboro.
He was a Vietnam veteran and served in the Marine Corps during 1969-73. He was preceded in death by parents, Howard Shova and Theresa Goodman; brothers, George Shova, Michael Revette; sisters, Carol Shova, Barbara Reardon, Cynthia Revette; and sons, Kevin Shova and Michael Shova.
Survivors include son, Steven Shova and wife, Nicole; granddaughters, Alexandra Shova and Blake Shova; brothers, Richard Shova, Roger Shova, and Raymond Shova; and sisters, Lucille Shova, Deborah Revette, and Kim Monrreal.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from July 23 to July 24, 2019