Lynn was born in Queens, NY, on June 6, 1945. Lynn was married to Roy Earl Young on October 12, 1968; they were married 51 years. Lynn worked as a Mother and Wife for the Young family for 51 years. Benefits were good, but salary was so-so. She enjoyed reading, cooking and baking, spending time with friends and family, going to Starbucks, and keeping Amazon Prime afloat.

Lynn is survived by her husband, Earl Young; son, Chad Young and wife Alexis; daughter, Nikki Dickens and husband, DeShawn; her grandson, Carter Dickens; and her brother, Bruce Jacobson and wife Terry and extended family.

Lynn is preceded in death by parents, Walter and Elsie Jacobson; and her brother, Allen Jacobson.

The celebration of life will be held Saturday, March 14 at Brown-Wynne Funeral Home on Millbrook Rd. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. with service and receiving to follow starting at 1:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be given to Triangle Aphasia Project, Unlimited. The family of Lynn Jacobson Young wishes to thank Transitions Life Care of Raleigh.

