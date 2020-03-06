Lynn Jacobson Young, 74, of Raleigh, NC, passed away on March 2, 2020, in Raleigh.
Lynn was born in Queens, NY, on June 6, 1945. Lynn was married to Roy Earl Young on October 12, 1968; they were married 51 years. Lynn worked as a Mother and Wife for the Young family for 51 years. Benefits were good, but salary was so-so. She enjoyed reading, cooking and baking, spending time with friends and family, going to Starbucks, and keeping Amazon Prime afloat.
Lynn is survived by her husband, Earl Young; son, Chad Young and wife Alexis; daughter, Nikki Dickens and husband, DeShawn; her grandson, Carter Dickens; and her brother, Bruce Jacobson and wife Terry and extended family.
Lynn is preceded in death by parents, Walter and Elsie Jacobson; and her brother, Allen Jacobson.
The celebration of life will be held Saturday, March 14 at Brown-Wynne Funeral Home on Millbrook Rd. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. with service and receiving to follow starting at 1:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be given to Triangle Aphasia Project, Unlimited. The family of Lynn Jacobson Young wishes to thank Transitions Life Care of Raleigh.
