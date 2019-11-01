Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for M. Vann Murrell. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Rev. M. Vann Murrell, b. March 31, 1929, died October 31, 2019 after a brief illness.

His wife of 68 years, Ina Clarice Gresham Murrell, died 13 months ago and they are now rejoined in their following a brief time apart. He is survived by his four children and eight grandchildren.

Rev. Murrell was born in Montford Point, NC to Louise Chadwick Murrell and Zachariah Ennis Murrell. He graduated from Jacksonville High School (1947), earned a B.A. at Wake Forest University 1951, M.Div. Southeastern Seminary and a Ph.D. at University of Edinburgh. He taught at Campbell University 1962-1967 and Gardner Webb University 1967-1995. In 1995, he became pastor of Brookwood Baptist, Jacksonville, NC. After retiring from the pulpit, he returned to the classroom to teach for Campbell University and Coastal Carolina Community College until 2016.

Rev. Murrell led an extraordinary life. He estimated he taught 9000 students during his career, on topics ranging from the New Testament, Old Testament and Greek, to World Religions and Religion and the Family. He was interim pastor at 54 churches in North Carolina over the course of his career and he took the same teaching strategies into the pulpit, trying to help his students and his congregations understand the life and teachings of Jesus. His caring nature was demonstrated in efforts ranging from visiting his congregants every Sunday to minister to the sick and invalid, to teaching immigrant students to drive so they could obtain a driving license. He officiated over countless weddings and funerals throughout his life. He and his wife Ina led a dozen groups to the Middle East to walk where Jesus walked, to help bring the history of the New Testament to life. Rev. Murrell had an impact on many in the state and region and we hope his life will serve as a beacon for others who want to shine the light of knowledge into the darkness of ignorance.

Donations in Rev. Murrell's memory may be made to the M. Vann Murrell Scholarship at Gardner-Webb University to support students in the Religious Studies Program.

Graveside funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, November 3, 2019, at the Gresham Family Cemetery at 141 Newt Gresham Lane, Beulaville, NC 28519.

Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Jacksonville Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close