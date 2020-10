Or Copy this URL to Share

Mabel Irene Nelson, 98, of Jacksonville died Sept. 25, 2020, at Carolina Rivers Nursing Home.

Memorial service was held at 11 a.m. Friday at Living Hope Community Church with burial held at a later date.

Survivors include daughter, Bonnie Van DeMark of West Carrollton, Ohio.

Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville.



