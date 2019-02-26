Mabel Easter Nelson Shackelford, 67, of Jacksonville died Feb. 25, 2019, at her residence.
Graveside service will be held at 9 a.m. Wednesday at Onslow Memorial Park.
Survivors include husband, Jose Garcia of Jacksonville; sons, James Wrenn of Breckinridge, Texas, Kevin Wrenn of Jacksonville; daughter, Amanda Foster of Swansboro; sister, Sherry Mowbray; and brothers, Ronnie Nelson, Jackie Nelson, all of Ohio.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville.
Jones Funeral Home & Crematory
303 Chaney Ave
Jacksonville, NC 28540
(910) 455-1281
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019