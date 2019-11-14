Jacksonville - Mable Lewis Williams, 93, died Wednesday, November 14, 2019, at Kitty Askins Hospice House in Goldsboro.
She was born June 30, 1926; daughter of the late Elliot and Gertrude Lewis.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, November 15, 2019, at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery with Rev. Jerry Lewis officiating.
She is survived by step-son, Eddie T. Williams (Carole) of Green Cove Springs, FL; two step-grandsons, five step-great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by husband, Fowler S. "Rocky" Williams; brothers, Emory and Charles Lewis; and sister, Annie E. Norris.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Friends of the Aging Foundation, 4022 Richlands Highway, Jacksonville, NC 28540 or to The Elliott and Gertrude Lewis Scholarship Fund at Sampson Community College, Highway 24 West (PO Box 318) Clinton, NC 28329.
Online condolences may be made at Jonesfh.org.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019