MAPLE HILL - Macie Holmes, 91, of Maple Hill died March 16, 2019.
Funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at St. Paul United Holy Church, Maple Hill with burial following at Isaac James cemetery, Maple Hill.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Dunn Funeral Home, Burgaw. Viewing will be from 12 to 12:50 p.m. before the service.
Dunn Funeral Home and Cremation Services, INC - Burgaw
810 W Wilmington Street
Burgaw, NC 28425
(910) 259-9400
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2019