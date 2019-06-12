Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Macie Lee Casteen Ruddell. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





Macie was born October 12, 1926 in Rose Hill, NC, to Perry and Nancy Casteen. Her mother died when she was an infant and she was raised by her aunt and uncle, Tempie and Lawrence Henderson. She married Aubert (Slim) Louis Ruddell on January 31, 1948 and moved with Slim to Jacksonville and have resided on Henderson Drive since their arrival. Aubert precedes her in death in addition to her nephew Wade Henderson. Macie is survived by two daughters, Angela Marie Ruddell and Donna Jeannine Ruddell Kuegel (Bradley). Three grandchildren Steven Ruddell Brooks, Cameron Lawrence Kuegel (Cynthia Hanson Hartmann) and Allyson Jeannine Kuegel. Two great grandsons, Nathan Ruddell Brooks and Connor Lee Brooks. Also raised in the Henderson home were J. B. Henderson and Jerry Henderson who were as dear to her as her children. She is also survived by a sister, Marie Batchelor and a brother Reid Casteen in addition to several nieces and nephews. Macie was active in Girl Scouts for 25 years, a member of First Presbyterian Church for 70 years where she taught Sunday School and Bible School. As well as loving her home in Jacksonville she loved to spend time in her home at Carolina Beach with her large extended family. Macie was an avid animal lover and one could always find a dog in the Ruddell home. Macie loved baseball, especially the Atlanta Braves and any sport her grandchildren and great grandsons played and attended as many as possible. Macie loved her family and was proud of each of their accomplishments.



Funeral services will be held at 11 am on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church with the Reverend Richard Wurtzel and Ed Kahl officiating. Interment will follow in Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery. The family will receive friends following the committal service at the church.



J. B. Henderson, Jerry Henderson, Scott Henderson, Martin Littleton, Cameron Kuegel and Steven Brooks will serve as pallbearers.



In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in her memory to: The Lenoir County ASPCA; PO Box 1481; Kinston, NC 28503



Macie Ruddell peacefully passed away on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at her daughter's home in Jacksonville.

