CHINQUAPIN - Madeline Raynor Norris, 86, of Chinquapin died March 17, 2019.
Funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Sharon Baptist Church, Chinquapin with interment at the church cemetery.
Survivors include spouse, Gurman Norris; and daughter, Sharon Olsen.
Visitation will be one hour before the service.
Arrangements by Community Funeral Home, Beulaville.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2019