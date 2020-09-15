1/1
Malcolm Moore
1943 - 2020
Malcolm Alexander "Alex" Moore, 76, of Swansboro, passed away at home on Friday, September 11th, 2020, surrounded by family.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Betty Lou Dail Moore; sons David (Brandi) of Swansboro, Jeffrey (Cynthia) of Kill Devil Hills; sister, Audrey Judy of Tennessee; six grandchildren, and one great-grandson. He was born Oct. 1st, 1943, in Swansboro, to the late Harry and Lucille Moore.
His service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, September 18th at Swansboro United Methodist Church with the Reverend Kevin Baker officiating. He will be laid to rest at Oak Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery in Bear Creek, immediately following the service.
Alex, known to some as Captain "Tug," lived and worked on the water all of his life. While his passion was shrimping, he loved commercial fishing, hunting, running tugs, dredge, and barge work. He made sure to instill this knowledge and love in his sons as well.
Alex started his career working with his father and uncles on charter boats. He continued his passion for the water, by working on a dredge where he learned his love for handling tug boats. In March of 64, he joined the NC Ferry Service in Emerald Isle, which eventually moved to Cherry Branch. He retired from the state after 37 years but continued to work part-time for the ferry service and run tugs for local bridge and dredging companies.
Alex was a "one of a kind." He loved God, Swansboro, and his family. He will truly be missed.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from noon until 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Swansboro United Methodist Church, 665 W. Corbett Ave., Swansboro, NC 28584 or Community Home Care & Hospice of Swansboro, P.O. Box 245, Swansboro, NC 28584.
Condolences may be left at Jonesfh.org.
Jones Funeral Home of Swansboro will be handling the arrangements for Mr. Moore.

Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Calling hours
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Swansboro United Methodist Church
SEP
18
Service
01:00 PM
Swansboro United Methodist Church
SEP
18
Burial
Oak Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Home
Old Hammock Rd
Swansboro, NC 28584
(910) 326-5013
