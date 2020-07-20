1/
Malue Ollison
BLOUNTS CREEK - Malue Smith Ollison, 82, of Blounts Creek died July 16, 2020, at Duke Hospice.
Graveside service will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday at Keyes family cemetery, Blounts Creek.
Survivors include husband, Alphonsia Ollison of the home; sons, Jerry Ollison of Burlington, Reginald Ollison of Raleigh; daughters, Tammy Bing of Charlotte, Robin Martey of Burlington; stepsons, Elvis Glasper of Greenville, Garland Guion of Raleigh; brothers, Jerry Smith of Blounts Creek, Kenneth Smith of Fayetteville; and sisters, Ledell Moore, Corine Moore, both of Blounts Creek, Jane Vereen of Grantsboro.
Arrangements by Rivers-Morgan Funeral Home, New Bern.

Funeral services provided by
Rivers-Morgan Funeral Home
701 West Street
New Bern, NC 28560
(252) 637-5141
