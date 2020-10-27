1/
Mamie Edens
1939 - 2020
HOLLY RIDGE, NC - Mamie Elizabeth "Diane" Edens, 81, of Holly Ridge, passed away on Friday, October 23, 2020, at Onslow Memorial Hospital.
A graveside funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, October 31, 2020, at Providence Baptist Church Cemetery on Sound Road in Holly Ridge, with Reverends Bo Osborne and Preston Wells officiating.
Born on April 10, 1939, in Johnson County; she was a daughter of the late Paul and Annie Belle Eason. She worked as a bridge tender for NCDOT for 31 years and was a member of Providence Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a brother, Steve Eason; a sister, Mabel White; a daughter, Brenda Overby; and a son, Darrell O'Connell.
She is survived by her husband, William L. Edens of the home; a brother, Jessie Paul Eason and wife Ann of Sneads Ferry; one son, Bruce Emory and wife Lori of Holly Ridge; two daughters, Tracy Emory Festa of Holly Ridge, Pam Atcheson and husband Jeff of Rockmart, GA; four stepchildren, 11 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, two nieces and two nephews.
The Edens family will receive friends following the service at the graveside.
Electronic condolences may be left for the family at Jonesfh.org.

Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
31
Graveside service
11:30 AM
Providence Baptist Church Cemetery
