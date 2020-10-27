HOLLY RIDGE, NC - Mamie Elizabeth "Diane" Edens, 81, of Holly Ridge, passed away on Friday, October 23, 2020, at Onslow Memorial Hospital.
A graveside funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, October 31, 2020, at Providence Baptist Church Cemetery on Sound Road in Holly Ridge, with Reverends Bo Osborne and Preston Wells officiating.
Born on April 10, 1939, in Johnson County; she was a daughter of the late Paul and Annie Belle Eason. She worked as a bridge tender for NCDOT for 31 years and was a member of Providence Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a brother, Steve Eason; a sister, Mabel White; a daughter, Brenda Overby; and a son, Darrell O'Connell.
She is survived by her husband, William L. Edens of the home; a brother, Jessie Paul Eason and wife Ann of Sneads Ferry; one son, Bruce Emory and wife Lori of Holly Ridge; two daughters, Tracy Emory Festa of Holly Ridge, Pam Atcheson and husband Jeff of Rockmart, GA; four stepchildren, 11 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, two nieces and two nephews.
The Edens family will receive friends following the service at the graveside.
Electronic condolences may be left for the family at Jonesfh.org.