Mandalynn Hardin

Or Copy this URL to Share

Mandalynn Suzanne Garner Hardin, 33, of Jacksonville died Aug. 23, 2020.

Celebration of life will be held at 6 p.m. Monday at Memorial Baptist Church, Maysville.

Survivors include mother, Deborah Harper of Maysville; sons, Logan Hardin, Weston Hardin, Samuel Hardin, all of Jacksonville, Ayden Hardin of Kinston; daughter, Skylar Purvis of Jacksonville; and sisters, Calandra Cox of Richlands, Halaya Harper of Jacksonville.

The family will receive friends from 5:30 to 6 p.m. before the service.

Arrangements by Kahlert Funerals and Cremations, Maysville.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store