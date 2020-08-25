1/
Mandalynn Hardin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mandalynn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mandalynn Suzanne Garner Hardin, 33, of Jacksonville died Aug. 23, 2020.
Celebration of life will be held at 6 p.m. Monday at Memorial Baptist Church, Maysville.
Survivors include mother, Deborah Harper of Maysville; sons, Logan Hardin, Weston Hardin, Samuel Hardin, all of Jacksonville, Ayden Hardin of Kinston; daughter, Skylar Purvis of Jacksonville; and sisters, Calandra Cox of Richlands, Halaya Harper of Jacksonville.
The family will receive friends from 5:30 to 6 p.m. before the service.
Arrangements by Kahlert Funerals and Cremations, Maysville.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kahlert Funeral & Cremation Services
308 Main St
Maysville, NC 28555
(910) 743-3333
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved