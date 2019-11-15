Marcia Leder Goldman passed away on November 5, 2019 in Atlanta,Ga.
She was born in Jacksonville, NC on November 15,1947 to Sylvia and Samuel Leder. Sam and Sylvia owned and ran Leder Brothers Dept store from 1941 until 1988. She graduated from Jacksonville High in 1965 and then attended the University of Georgia. After school she moved to Atlanta and met and married Murray Goldman.
She is survived by her son, Jeremy (Gillian); and her grandchildren, Hannah and Ollie. Also survived by her brother, Nathan (Sandy); a niece, Cindy; and nephews, Larry and Danny.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2019