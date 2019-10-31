SNEADS FERRY - Marcus Lee Gurganus, 40, of Sneads Ferry died Oct. 31, 2019, at his home.
Funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville with burial following at Kell family cemetery, Sneads Ferry.
Survivors include wife, Lori Gurganus; daughters, Jasmine Janeway, Katelyn Janeway; son, Christopher Gurganus, all of the home; mother, Carolyn Gurganus of Maple Hill; brothers, Lester Gurganus of Clinton, Keith Gurganus of Arkansas, Darren Gurganus, Faron Gurganus, both of Maple Hill; and sisters, Tammy Padgett of Beulaville, Janet Haws of Richlands.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019