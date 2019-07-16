Marcus Anthony Hernandez, 47, of Jacksonville died July 13, 2019 at Duke Medical Center.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Jones Funeral Home. Burial to follow at Onslow Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Survivors include mother, Mary V. Hernandez of Jacksonville; sister, Veronica Hernandez of Jacksonville; and brothers, George Hernandez of Benson and James Hernandez of Jacksonville.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from July 16 to July 17, 2019