Margaret Beaty

Or Copy this URL to Share

RICHLANDS -- Margaret Ann Brock Beaty, 89, of Richlands died June 10, 2020 at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville, NC.

The family will receive friends Sunday, June 14, from 4:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. at Richlands United Methodist Church in Richlands

She is survived by her husband, Carroll Beaty; sons, Mark Beaty, Braven Beaty and Myron Beaty; and one sister, Ruth Roberts.

Arrangements by Johnson Funeral Home of Richlands.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store