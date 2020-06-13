Margaret Beaty

RICHLANDS -- Margaret Ann Brock Beaty, 89, of Richlands died June 10, 2020 at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville, NC.
The family will receive friends Sunday, June 14, from 4:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. at Richlands United Methodist Church in Richlands
She is survived by her husband, Carroll Beaty; sons, Mark Beaty, Braven Beaty and Myron Beaty; and one sister, Ruth Roberts.
Arrangements by Johnson Funeral Home of Richlands.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.