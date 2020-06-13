Margaret Beaty
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
RICHLANDS -- Margaret Ann Brock Beaty, 89, of Richlands died June 10, 2020 at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville, NC.
The family will receive friends Sunday, June 14, from 4:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. at Richlands United Methodist Church in Richlands
She is survived by her husband, Carroll Beaty; sons, Mark Beaty, Braven Beaty and Myron Beaty; and one sister, Ruth Roberts.
Arrangements by Johnson Funeral Home of Richlands.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
14
Visitation
04:30 - 06:30 PM
Richlands United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Johnson Funeral Home
210 Hargett St
Richlands, NC 28574
9103244415
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved