Margaret was born on April 26, 1929, in Porquis Junction, Ontario, Canada. She is predeceased by her parents, Bruce and Altie (Godfrey) VanLuven; brothers, Fred (Irene), Allan (Margaret), Bob (Dorothy), Bert (Betty), Dennis and Floyd VanLuven. She is also predeceased by her husband, Robert Colbath (2008); and her great-granddaughter, Anabel Lee Snyder (2016).

Margaret is survived by her sister, Bessie (Russel) Lauay and sister-in- law, Ada VanLuven of Ontario, Canada. She is also survived by her daughters, Ruth (Scott) Nordquist of North Branch, Minnesota, and Lois (Sam) Snyder of Holly Ridge, North Carolina; and her grandsons, Matthew Snyder of Hubert, North Carolina and Andrew (Tabetha) Snyder of Jacksonville, North Carolina. She is also survived by her buddy and the light of her life, her great-granddaughter, Emily Kathleen Snyder who is the beloved child of Andrew and Tabetha.

Margaret spent her life humbly and quietly serving the Lord and others. Her passions were gardening, berry picking, baking, making jams and jellies, knitting, and spending time in her daughter Lois' classrooms with her students as well as with her son-in-law Sam's Marines who all lovingly called her Grandma.

She will be missed terribly by many but will forever be cherished in our hearts and memories until the day we meet again.

We love you Momma!

No services are being planned at this time. Memorials may be given in her name to Faith Harbor UMC, PO Box 2713, 14201 NC-50, Surf City, NC 28445.

Condolences may be left at

Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Holly Ridge.

