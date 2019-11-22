BEULAVILLE - Margaret Sanderson Daughtry, 94, of Beulaville died Nov. 22, 2019.
Funeral will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday at Beulaville OFW Baptist Church with interment at East Duplin Memorial Gardens, Beulaville.
Survivors include sons, Danny Lanier of Wilson, Jeff Lanier of Beulaville, Bobby Daughtry of Florida; daughters, Helen Pearson, Linda Daughtry, both of Wilmington; and sister, Francis Miller of Beulaville.
Visitation will be one hour before the service.
Arrangements by Community Funeral Home of Beulaville.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019