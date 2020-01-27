Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Gore. View Sign Service Information Jones Funeral Home & Crematory 303 Chaney Ave Jacksonville , NC 28540 (910)-455-1281 Send Flowers Obituary

Jacksonville, NC – Margaret Louise Macon Gore passed away peacefully Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at Premier Nursing Home in Jacksonville.

She was born in Wake County on September 11, 1931, to the late Henry Grif and Effie Mae Macon. Margaret married her best friend and love, Ralph Merritt Gore who preceded her in death in 1977.

Margaret was a stay at home Mom and in her later years volunteered with different organizations. She volunteered at Onslow Memorial Hospital for over 15 years as a "Pink Lady." She also crocheted toboggans and baby afghans for the nursery at Onslow Memorial Hospital and for the Navy Relief Society. She liked helping with turning towels into bibs for senior citizens for various nursing homes. Margaret loved to work in her yard and loved to help her neighbors. She raised her children in the New River Baptist Church.

Margaret is survived by her daughter and husband, Deborah and Wayne Mobley of Stella, NC; son and wife Ralph (Butch) and Dana Gore of Augusta, GA; her grandchildren and spouses, Kari and Jeff Cobb of Jacksonville, NC, Kylene Rose of Swansboro, NC, Kathleen and Brice Lester of Swansboro, NC, Jason Sheperd of Augusta, GA, Kris and Monica Sheperd of Augusta, GA, and Jessica and Xavier Manley of Greenwood, SC. Margaret was also "Granny" and "Great Granny" to 16 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. Aunt Margaret so loved her special niece and husband, Bev and Bill Barr of St. Joseph, MO and her special nephew and wife, Bob and Kathie Sanders of Stella, NC.

Mom requested no flowers for her services but please make a donation to your own favorite charity in her memory.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 29th at Onslow Memorial Park with Rev. Kelby Moore officiating.

The family would like to thank Premier Nursing and Rehabilitation for their love and care provided to Miss Margaret during her stay there. And the family greatly appreciates all the love and care provided by Continuum Home Health and Hospice to Miss Margaret and the family over the past seven weeks.

Internet condolences may be left at Jonesfh.org.

Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville is handling the services.



