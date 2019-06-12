Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Henderson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





Margaret J. Henderson, age 89, passed away December 5, 2018 in Pensacola, FL at West Florida Hospital. She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Samuel L. Henderson and her four sons; Dan, Bill, Randy, and Mike, as well as 10 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. She was born in Howells, NE in 1929 as the oldest of five children of Rupert and Ida Folda. Margaret enlisted in the US Navy in 1950, where she met her husband Samuel in Charleston, SC. Together, they enjoyed his 30 year Navy career and settled in Jacksonville, NC in 1977 upon his retirement from the Navy.



Margaret worked for the Marine Corps Base Schools and volunteered in various activities in the Jacksonville community. She collected ceramic dolls and especially enjoyed the Christmas Season. She was sustained through many of life's challenges by her Catholic faith and always will be remembered for her enthusiasm for laughter among family and friends.



Donations to children charities in lieu of flowers.



Online condolences may be left at

A Memorial Service for Margaret Jean Henderson will be held 12 Noon, Friday, June 14th at the Coastal Carolina State Veteran's Cemetery Chapel, 110 Montford Point Road, Jacksonville, NC. Cemetery requests guests arrive no earlier than 1145 and the service will conclude at 1230.Margaret J. Henderson, age 89, passed away December 5, 2018 in Pensacola, FL at West Florida Hospital. She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Samuel L. Henderson and her four sons; Dan, Bill, Randy, and Mike, as well as 10 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. She was born in Howells, NE in 1929 as the oldest of five children of Rupert and Ida Folda. Margaret enlisted in the US Navy in 1950, where she met her husband Samuel in Charleston, SC. Together, they enjoyed his 30 year Navy career and settled in Jacksonville, NC in 1977 upon his retirement from the Navy.Margaret worked for the Marine Corps Base Schools and volunteered in various activities in the Jacksonville community. She collected ceramic dolls and especially enjoyed the Christmas Season. She was sustained through many of life's challenges by her Catholic faith and always will be remembered for her enthusiasm for laughter among family and friends.Donations to children charities in lieu of flowers.Online condolences may be left at JDNews.com. Published in Jacksonville Daily News from June 12 to June 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Jacksonville Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close