Margaret Powell Hobbs, 86, of Jacksonville died Friday Feb.8, 2019 at Onslow Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville.
A funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday at Jones Funeral Home Chapel in Jacksonville. Interment will follow at Onslow Memorial Park.
She is survived by husband of 56 years, Jimmie Hobbs of the home and two daughters, Shelia Huffman of Jacksonville and Miriam Geller of Richlands.
The family will receive friends at Jones Funeral Home chapel Tuesday from 12 p.m. until 1:45 p.m.
Jones Funeral Home & Crematory
303 Chaney Ave
Jacksonville, NC 28540
(910) 455-1281
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2019