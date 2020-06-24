Margaret Humphrey

Or Copy this URL to Share

POLLOCKSVILLE - Margaret Eubank Humphrey, 95, of Pollocksville died June 23, 2020, in Cary.

Funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Sayland Funeral Home, Maysville with burial following at Dogwood Memorial Cemetery, Maysville.

Survivors include sons, Charles Humphrey of Cary, Jeffrey Humphrey of Richmond, Virginia; and sister, Eleanor Rose Eubanks of Kinston.

Visitation will be from 10 to 10:45 a.m. before the service.



